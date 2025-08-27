Israel In Movies | GDF

(For Educational/Discussion Purposes)

Hollywood’s century-long affair with Zionist propaganda is laid bare in 'Israel In Movies', an explosive exposé revealing how Jewish power brokers shaped cinema to whitewash Israeli crimes while demonizing Palestinians. From Exodus (1960) to Munich (2005), films weren’t just art—they were Israeli government-approved psyops. Vanessa Redgrave’s chilling isolation after her pro-Palestine documentary proves the cost of dissent in an industry long dominated by Zionist influence. Names like Leon Uris, Arnon Milchan, and Gideon Raff litter this sordid history, ensuring Palestinians remain Hollywood’s eternal villains—violent, irrational, and deserving of occupation. Meanwhile, Mossad agents get heroic treatments (Fauda, The Spy), while Gaza’s massacres vanish from the script. Why does Spielberg cry over Holocaust films but cheer Israeli assassinations? Because Hollywood isn’t just pro-Israel—it’s a Zionist storytelling machine, where truth dies on the cutting room floor.

Views expressed in this video reflect historical perspectives and do not necessarily represent the platform’s or uploader’s stance.

Release Date: 2025

...............

🔗 All Credit To GDF: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7rLgFYpakh8

🔗 Please Consider Supporting The Creator:

• CASHAPP: https://cash.app/$gdfofficial

• PAYPAL: https://paypal.com/paypalme/gdfofficial

...............

Mirrored - Just a Dude

• X: https://x.com/JustDudeChannel

-------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!