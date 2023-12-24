The BIGGEST PROBLEM with Jill Biden’s tap dancing Christmas video

Glenn Beck
Dec 23, 2023
Internet users roasted First Lady Jill Biden's 2023 White House Christmas video for a variety of reasons. But Glenn's biggest problem with the video wasn't its style, production quality, or tackiness. Instead, he wants to know: HOW MUCH did this cost American taxpayers?! Glenn also reviews the radical antiracist (read: "racist") views of the founder of Dorrance Dance: "THIS is who Jill Biden chose to tap dance at the White House? Oh my gosh!"
