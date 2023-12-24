Create New Account
The BIGGEST PROBLEM with Jill Biden’s tap dancing Christmas video
Glenn Beck


Dec 23, 2023


Internet users roasted First Lady Jill Biden's 2023 White House Christmas video for a variety of reasons. But Glenn's biggest problem with the video wasn't its style, production quality, or tackiness. Instead, he wants to know: HOW MUCH did this cost American taxpayers?! Glenn also reviews the radical antiracist (read: "racist") views of the founder of Dorrance Dance: "THIS is who Jill Biden chose to tap dance at the White House? Oh my gosh!"


white houseglenn beckfirst ladyjill bidencosttap dancingchristmas video

