SHOCKING White House Report CONFIRMS Chemtrails
High Hopes
High Hopes
177 views • 07/21/2023

Two Bit da Vinci


July 20, 2023


Geoengineering - Check out Hoymiles for your Solar Micro-Inverters Today! https://geni.us/Inverters


I remember hearing about chemtrails as a kid, in the 90s, this idea that secret government agencies were spraying chemicals high in the air using airplanes. That the trails left behind high altitude planes were secret chemicals for nefarious purposes. But I recently read about a new report commissioned by the US Government to do sort of just that... if there's always a little truth to every conspiracy, what on Earth are we going to uncover on this one? Let's figure this out together, and see what it means for us Earthicans.


Chapters

0:00 - Introduction

0:44 - White House Report

2:20 - Chemtrails History

6:30 - Contrails

8:10 - Impact of Air travel

9:00 - New Evidence?

11:05 - Cloud Seeding

14:05 - Unintended Consequences


what we'll cover

two bit da vinci,chemtrails,contrails,blocking the sun,weather control,us plans to block the sun,white house report,chemtrail,chem-trails,blocking out the sun,cloud seeding technology,cloud seeding explained,cloud seeding rain,controlling the weather,geo-engineering,SHOCKING White House Report CONFIRMS Chemtrails,chemtrails explained,chemtrail conspiracy explained,engineering the weather,cloud-seeding,us air force,white house special report


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FfFkxVSGf6A

chemtrailsgeoengineeringairplanesconfirmshigh altitudetwo bit da vinciwhite house reportspraying chemicals
© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

