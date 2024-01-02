A Japan Airlines Airbus A350 collided with a Coast Guard aircraft DHC-8-315Q MPA
All 379 people (367 passengers and 12 crew) on board the A350 were reportedly able to evacuate.
According to preliminary data, of the 6 crew members of the DHC-8, only the aircraft captain was able to survive.
