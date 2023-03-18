Joe Rogan: The culture shifted, now the left embraces war, censorship, big pharma & authoritarianism

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
@joerogan says the culture shifted, and now the left embraces war, censorship, big pharma, and authoritarianism:
"If you stop looking in terms of red and blue — look at the actions. Whether it's war, suppression of free speech, or mandatory pharmacological interventions. That used to all be associated with the authoritarian right, and now those things are being embraced by the left."
