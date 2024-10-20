Martus for Truth: Playing Goalie Without the Pads

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In ice (or street) hockey the goalie is similarly equipped as the person making full use of the full armor of God. There are no pads on their back. They have to face that puck coming at them at, perhaps, 100 miles per hour. In Spiritual warfare you must face the enemy and his barbs, slings and arrows head on, or you will fall.
#SpiritualWarfare, #FaceThem, #HeadOn