Iraq War, U.S. Military Protecting GILGAMESH Tomb and PORTAL Tech? Sarah Westall and Paul Wallis

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
FULL SHOW:
Old Testament Tells Story of Alien Human Origins with Paul Wallis - Part 1
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YQHsaAU1KUde/
"Paul Anthony Wallis, a senior Churchman, served 33 years as an Archdeacon, a church doctor and a Theological Educator in the Anglican Church. As a researcher and author he began to realize the original texts did not align with the current interpretations. His series of books outlines what he believes are the original true meanings of the ancient biblical texts."