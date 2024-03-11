Min153P036 5 she touch him where?

Ministry 153 five minute Messianic Daily Devotionals





Min153P037-5 She reached out for the Word and it healed her





Num 15:38 "Speak to the sons of Isra'el, instructing them to make, through all their generations, tzitziyot on the corners of their garments, and to put with the tzitzit on each corner a blue thread.





Num 15:39 It is to be a tzitzit for you to look at and thereby remember all of Adonai's mitzvot and obey them, so that you won't go around wherever your own heart and eyes lead you to prostitute yourselves;





Num 15:40 but it will help you remember and obey all my mitzvot and be holy for your God.









BRIT HADASHA:





Luk 8:43 a woman who had had a hemorrhage for twelve years, and could not be healed by anyone, Luk 8:44 came up behind him and touched the tzitzit on his robe; instantly her hemorrhaging stopped. Luk 8:45 Yeshua asked, "Who touched me?" When they all denied doing it, Kefa said, "Rabbi! The crowds are hemming you in and jostling you!" Luk 8:46 But Yeshua said, "Someone did touch me, because I felt power go out of me." Luk 8:47 Seeing she could not escape notice, the woman, quaking with fear, threw herself down before him and confessed in front of everyone why she had touched him and how she had been instantly healed.