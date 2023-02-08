BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
And We Know 8.2.2023 BOOMERANG! Subpoena of all H. Biden’s records Hold on TIGHT! PRAY!
High Hopes
High Hopes
108 views • 08/03/2023

LT of And We Know


August 2, 2023


Every time we see another indictment, we get more excited because it only strengthens our resolve and brings so much excitement to this play that is before us. The normies will just panic as they believe all the lies from MSM.. we must sit back and enjoy the exposure that plays out day by day. Let’ look at Biden, Hillary and so many more who are in big trouble shall we.


Congressmen Jeff Van Drew says that Joe and Hunter Biden's actions with foreign oligarchs are rising to the level of treason as a Fox news host immediately attempts to change the subject at his suggestion. https://t.me/PepeMatter/16481


President Trump Responds. 👊🔥https://t.me/ThePatriotAU/90620


TRAITOR https://t.me/ThePatriotAU/90623


The Clintons involvement in the destruction of Haiti.

https://twitter.com/redpilledasfuck/status/1665094822389067776?s=20


Trump lawyer John Lauro lays it all out 🔥https://t.me/ThePatriotAU/90633


GA state election board meeting https://t.me/ThePatriotAU/90668

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v346bor-8.2.23-boomerang-subpoena-of-all-h.-bidens-records-hold-on-tight-pray.html

newshillary clintoncorruptionliespresidentdeep statechristianjoe bidenhunter bidenmainstream mediamsmindictmentsubpoenaprayrecordsnormiesboomerangltand we knowexposing evil
