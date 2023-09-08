© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bushwick Brooklyn At A Men Migrant Shelter
NYPD officers were confiscating illegal bikes and scooters when migrants started attacking the NYPD officers.
Sixteen unregistered mopeds were seized .
Police arrested six people, an NYPD spokesperson confirmed, charging them with obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and other charges. Three of the men were also charged with assaulting a police officer, the spokesperson said.