30 Days to Slow the Triggers -- New Mexico Tries to Destroy 2nd Amendment

In an utterly unconstitutional move, New Mexico's governor attempts to ban the carrier of guns in Albuquerque and two surrounding counties, claiming a "health emergency."This is an authoritarian power grab of the worst kind, meant to destroy the second amendment and the bill of rights.

