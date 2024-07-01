© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Democrat Civil War over Biden! And Special Report on the Dark Origins of Christian Zionism!
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • 10 months ago
Jeremy Slayden AKA JSlayUSA comes on the show to do a deep dive on the how the church was fooled into believing that modern Israel is "God's chosen people" | The Democrat party is in a civil war over Biden in the wake of the disastrous debate | Post-debate poll says 72% of Americans think Biden unfit to be president | Dem donors look for ways to replace Biden | Biden aids expose Biden dementia | Supreme Court rejects Steve Bannon bid to avoid prison | CDC recommends 6-month old babies receive COVID vax | Study claims ChatGPT gives better medical advice than doctors | FEMA detention camps
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
CSID:5ce382e6bc4b9594
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
CSID:5ce382e6bc4b9594
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.