Wellness Superheroes | 2023: A Year in Review

In this episode, we wrap up 2023, that has been a momentous learning experience.





We desire to THANK YOU, our viewers, for your views, comments and inspiration!

We are declaring your health victories for 2024!





Episodes Highlighted:





Niacin: Time to Get Real - https://youtube.com/live/Ia14x_5gbyU?feature=share





The Hydro Shot: Benefits of Molecular Hydrogen & Nitric Oxide - https://youtu.be/izdcjoE6I_g





SilverKare Colloidal Silver - https://youtu.be/CELR8QbAtNw





Cell Activation - https://youtu.be/Yjn7vNu9CSk





Conscious & Sacred Body Languages - https://youtu.be/QsTf4ctyoNs





Love Your Liver & Vitamin A Toxicity - https://youtu.be/x7avNxbjT84





Grounding: Recharge Your Batteries - https://youtu.be/GoCwOCt4pi8





NEW WEBSITE LAUNCH - https://patchingsuperheroes.com





Connect with us - https://linktr.ee/wellnesssuperheroes