THE GREAT TAKING -- David Morgan

David Morgan joins me to discuss the REALITY of our dire economic situation despite a totally FRAUDULENT BLS report released today which makes absurd claims with fudged statistics that inflation has drastically subsided. The mass manipulation of all markets continues unabated.
You are invited to read or download The Great Taking, a book written about the scheme of central bankers to subjugate humanity by taking all securities, bank deposits, and property financed with debt.
To Read The Great Taking, click on this link:
https://thegreattaking.com/
To download The Great Taking (pdf):
https://img1.wsimg.com/blobby/go/1ee786fb-3c78-4903-9701-d614892d09d6/taking-june21-web.pdf
Get David's newsletter & The Morgan Report here:
https://www.themorganreport.com/