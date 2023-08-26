'Looney Toons' Mandela Effect Residue in The Flash (2023)

The producers of this film are messing with us by flaunting their ability to manipulate our present reality. When we find Mandela Effect residue, it's always interesting. When it appears in a ritual context, especially in a major production's Janus ritual time travel scene, it's more than a little interesting! It's notable!





Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/TheFlashMandelaEffect.mp4





Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm





Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm





Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub





The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com