The Value Of Americans (According to Israel)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This clip is from MSNBC, explaining the horror of the Oct 23 Hamas attack on Israel. The news reporter is trying to convey the brevity of the situation, by comparing the deaths of Israeli lives to Americans.
He explains that 20 Israeli lives = 1000 American lives
Original Link
https://rumble.com/v3oez3v-insider-israel-attack-was-false-flag-to-start-holy-war-and-usher-in-one-wor.html