Europa - The Last Battle (Pt 8)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 8 of an 11 part series.
Europa - The Last Battle.
Watch to comprehend the evil that has been, and is still being, perpetrated on us all.
There is one common denominator of it all.
You will not see this film on mainstream media, because those that enslave humanity, also control the mainstream media.
WARNING - Graphic and disturbing content.
Europa: The Last Battle [Part 8]
• The Holocaust – Expulsion vs Extermination
• The Origin Of The “Six Million” Figure
• The Allied Black Propaganda, Atrocity Fiction & Psychological Warfare
• The Labor & Internment Camps
• The Gas-Chambers
• The Soap & Lampshades
• The International Red Cross Report & Jewish Population Numbers
https://realdocumentaries.com/europa-the-last-battle-part-8-full/?series=europa-the-last-battle
JOIN US: