Adam Sandler Confirms 'Happy Gilmore 2' Filming Soon with Travis Kelce Cameo & Juicy Role for Benny Safdie
theusbrief
theusbrief
25 views • 8 months ago

Adam Sandler Confirms 'Happy Gilmore 2' Filming Soon with Travis Kelce Cameo & Juicy Role for Benny Safdie

Adam Sandler Confirms 'Happy Gilmore 2' Filming Soon with Travis Kelce Cameo & Juicy Role for Benny Safdie

"Hi, this is Emma, and welcome to the US Brief! Today, we're thrilled to share some exciting news: Adam Sandler has confirmed that 'Happy Gilmore 2' is officially happening! The much-anticipated sequel to the 1996 comedy classic will begin filming in New Jersey in just a couple of weeks. During his interview on 'The Tonight Show,' Sandler teased some fantastic surprises, including a cameo by NFL star Travis Kelce and a 'juicy part' for his 'Uncut Gems' director Benny Safdie. Fans of the original movie and Sandler's comedic genius are in for a treat. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting project!"

Tags:
Adam Sandler, Happy Gilmore 2, Travis Kelce, Benny Safdie, Comedy Movies, Hollywood News, Film Sequel, Golf Movies, US Brief, Emma, Movie Updates, New Jersey Filming
#AdamSandler #HappyGilmore2 #TravisKelce #BennySafdie #ComedyMovies #HollywoodNews #FilmSequel #GolfMovies #MovieUpdates #NewJerseyFilming #USBrief


Keywords
hollywood newsemmaadam sandlercomedy moviestravis kelcehappy gilmore 2benny safdiefilm sequelgolf moviesus briefmovie updatesnew jersey filming
