© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This singer-songwriter performs his original song with the title, CEASEFIRE, feeling that the title of the song, CEASEFIRE says it all. Uniquely, the recording artist, now known as Famous Singer, invites, on-camera, all musicians throughout the globe to join the world's first. . . wait for it... cyber-band!