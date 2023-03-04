James O'Keefe Emerges & invites a Special Guest from Pfizer | CPAC 2023

James O'Keefe emerges!!! And he brings with him a Special Guest from Pfizer - WHISTLEBLOWER - CPAC 2023 - Washington D.C. 3/4/2023

“I’m NOT Stopping or Giving Up!” – James O’Keefe Reveals Pfizer Whistleblower On Stage In First Appearance Since He Was Ousted From Project Veritas

O’Keefe said that after the events of his ousting, he reconnected with the whistleblower, saying that she was targeted, “who was brought into a room, interrogated, who had a red van go to her home, harass her and her loved ones, who was scared for her life.”

“Inspired by the series of events that have occurred over the last three weeks,” the whistleblower “decided to go public with me on the stage right now,” said O’Keefe, introducing to the crowd Debbie.

Debbie told the crowd that she was “a little reluctant to come at first,” saying that she was “scared for my life.”

“I was worried that I would end up in a body bag, or in a car accident. But I realized that the spirit of fear is not from the Lord,” said Debbie.

“As a believer, I knew that I couldn’t just sit there, I couldn’t just sit there and watch. People get lied to, people get gaslit, it made me angry.”

Debbie said that O’Keefe “gave me the courage to come up here and I’m so thankful to have people here who are willing to listen and who are willing to stand up.”

“I think we all need to learn to not be fearful,” Debbie continued. “Fear is how the enemy controls us. The reason why our country is going the way it’s going is because of fear. People are willing to give up their freedom and their liberty to feel safe. We can’t do that. Freedom is not free.”

Debbie continued on to say that freedom comes with a price, “and sometimes people like me have to make a sacrifice,” being met with a cheer of “You’re a hero Debbie” from the crowd.

“I just want to tell all the people here in this room who are employed, if you guys work for big tech, media, a government agency, it’s your responsibility to stand up. Do not let these people keep getting away with this. If you don’t say something, they’re gonna keep doing it.”





Source:

https://rumble.com/v2bpafm-full-speech-james-okeefe-w-special-guest-from-phizer-washington-d.c.-cpac-2.html