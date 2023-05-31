Dr. Rashid Buttar | Let's Celebrate the Life of U.S. Military Veteran Dr. Buttar & Honor All U.S. Military Personnel Who Died Serving In the U.S. Military | "3 Pathogens Are Housed With the Hydrogel Within the COVID Shots Being Given." - Dr. Buttar

Watch This Full April 22nd 2022 Jeffrey Prather / Prather Point Interview Today At:

https://www.brighteon.com/2d76b660-1099-4c4a-8661-fce60c8a4320

Watch This Full Length Interview with Dr. Rashid Buttar HERE: https://clikview.com/watch/maria-zeee-dr-rashid-a-buttar-hydrogel-in-covid19-injections-has-been-programmed-5g-activation_bys8HCQNHRMUE3u.html

Jeffrey Prather

Attorney Todd Calendar -

Doctor / Lt. Col. Peter Chambers

What is Marburg virus disease? Marburg virus disease (MVD) is a rare but severe hemorrhagic fever that affects people and non-human primates. - READ - https://www.cdc.gov/vhf/marburg/index.html

What does a “severe hemorrhagic fever” mean? The term “viral hemorrhagic fever” refers to a condition that affects many organ systems of the body, damages the overall cardiovascular system, and reduces the body's ability to function on its own. Symptoms of this type of condition can vary but often include bleeding, or hemorrhaging. - READ - https://www.cdc.gov/vhf/about.html#:~:text=The%20term%20%E2%80%9Cviral%20hemorrhagic%20fever,often%20include%20bleeding%2C%20or%20hemorrhaging.

