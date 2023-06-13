© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PHIL SCHNEIDER - BEYOND THE SPECTRUM - THE UNDERGROUND - DUMBS & Black Budget
😮 This is a documentary about military secrecy, underground bases and possible alien presence here on earth...underground.
https://rumble.com/v2rvm7i-phil-schneider-beyond-the-spectrum-the-underground-dumbs-and-black-budget.html