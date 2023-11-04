The Gospel That Paul Preached-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-NOV 1 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Gospel of the Kingdom of Heaven (a Physical, Visible Kingdom on Earth) Was Preached All Through Matthew Through Luke Until the Jews Absolutely Rejected Jesus, Their King. So Then the Message of Salvation Is Directed Primarily to the Gentiles; and Paul, the Apostle to the Gentiles, Expounds Essential Doctrines and Mysteries, Bridging God's Eternal Plan of Redemption from Old Testament to New.