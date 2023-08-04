Is Judas M Pence a Patriot or a Traitor? GBN News interviews Steve Bannon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Steve Bannon sets the story straight on events and claims by Mike Pence.
'Mike Pence is one of the most gutless cowards I've ever met in my entire life and he will rue the day that he sat there and lied about the MAGA movement, about President Trump, and about the people around him.'
Steve Bannon on Mike Pence's statements on the Trump Indictments.
https://twitter.com/GBNEWS/status/1687212997566156805?s=20