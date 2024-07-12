BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
A Ukrainian Blogger, tells she was Summoned to the SBU because of her calls for Peace
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
362 views • 10 months ago

A Ukrainian blogger, hiding her eyes behind dark glasses, tells her subscribers that she was summoned to the SBU.

The girl admitted that she can guess the reason - her calls for peace.

Video from UKR LEAKS

More info:

 If you look towards Russia you are a Kremlin Agent! The Kiev Regime paranoia is real.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has summoned a blogger who stated, "No one needs the borders of '91" after the missile attack on Kiev.

The reference is to Nastya Umka, who has an audience of 607,000 followers on Instagram. On the day of the massive strikes on Kiev, the young woman posted a series of stories about how "politicians don't let people live normally."

"I feel like everyone is so damn tired and no one needs the borders of '91 anymore. All people already want peace, tranquility, and just to live. To live. How many more lives, people, should be lost for all of this to stop? Just one question in my mind: when the hell will this all end?" — said the girl on July 8.

Today, a story appeared on Nastya's page with the caption: "I am being summoned for a conversation with the SBU tomorrow."

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
