Corrupticrats Are Laughing At Us

The DC Sausage Machine Strikes Again

* Nothing good happens after 2 am — and that’s when the swamp things do some of their shadiest work.

* At 2:32 am, they released part two of the latest omnibus bill.

* It’s another 1,012 pages stuffed with pork.

* It spends another $1.2T on disastrous nonsense.

* It includes (at least) $300M additional funding for Ukraine.

* This is taxpayer $ i.e. yours and mine.

* These critters are our employees.





Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (21 March 2024)

https://twitter.com/JesseBWatters/status/1770977170753479165