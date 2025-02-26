Doom Kitchen - interview with Laura Baker - Roots of Iniquity

Doom Kitchen's And0 interviews author Laura Baker on her newly released book Roots of Iniquity, discussing why so many Christians struggle with illness, disorders, marital and financial problems. She provides incredible spiritual insight not taught in the churches, revealing methods to remove sin from your life permanently. She also teaches on a kingdom mindset and the importance of developing this as quickly as possible for the days ahead.





