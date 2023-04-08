Inland Visions | Discovering neutrinos deep under the Caucasus Mountains

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Apr 7, 2023
Neutrinos are tiny ‘ghost’ particles that could hold the key to understanding the universe. They don’t obey traditional laws of physics, and barely have mass… making them almost impossible to detect.
Inland Visions heads to the Caucasus Mountains in Kabardino-Balkaria and the Baksan Neutrino Observatory. Unlike most cosmic observatories, this one is located deep inside a mountain range, isolated from the outside world.
Join host Sean Thomas as he meets renowned physicist Vladimir Gavrin to find out how neutrinos could change our entire perception of physics.
