Quo Vadis





March 11, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Valeria Copponi for March 8, 2023.





My dearest children, remember one thing: “Obedience is holy.”





Perhaps this saying has disappeared from your memory in these last times, but I want to remind you of it in these modern days.





Obey first Jesus, then your parents, then those who lead you to honor the Holy Spirit.





I love you, but how many of you recognize the validity of the word “love”?





In these last times, everything is changed on your earth.





No one loves anymore, no one forgives anymore, no one respects each other anymore.





Everything is owed to you; unfortunately, that is not the case. One must merit before receiving.





Jesus, first of all, has merited the good of his children by giving his life for all of you.





I advise you, seek to remember that my Son has given his life on the cross for each of you.





He has offered himself, without “if” and without “but.”





His infinite love has conquered all.





He has not picked out those for whom he has given his life; every child of his has been able to make use of his infinite love.





My dear children, what can we yet do to show you how great our love is for you?





Do you not understand that as soon as you ask forgiveness for your sins, the Father is happy to give you his forgiveness?





Confess again, then, all your failings and Paradise will open for you.





Mary, Consoler





Our Blessed Mother, knowing how recent prophecies have driven people to speculate on dates, had this to say to mystic Valeria Copponi on Oct. 26, 2021:





“So many of you wonder what will happen next. . . but then do not manage to take a decisive step towards God.





You are still unable to understand that everything that you are experiencing comes from Satan, precisely because so many children [people] who have gone away from God are giving Satan all the evil strength that he then turns back against them.





“Children of my love, you who understand what I am saying, testify that it is only with the strength that comes from God that you can bring love and truth to your earth.





You are going further and further away from Him who gave you life; if you do not go back to nourishing yourselves with the ‘true Life’, how will you be able to continue doing everything that you need to do?





“My little children, I know that I can count on you — continue to pray in the silence of the night as some of you are doing; only by offering up prayers and sacrifices can you recover for yourselves the freedom that your Father gave you from the beginning.





“My sons and daughters, I ask you to testify with your lives that it is only in obeying the Father that you can save many lives from the wickedness of Satan.





Cunning is of no use: be humble — only with patience and great love towards the weakest can you bring back a little hope to those who have lost their faith.





“I am near to you: make it possible for me to help you recover what you have lost.





Take courage, I say to you: you can still get up from this most painful of falls.





Your Mother blesses and thanks you.”





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PdLSqXeGmEc