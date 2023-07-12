How Did Lancet 3 Find Leopard 2 Tank?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Zala Lancet-3 combat drone is employed by Russia to effectively engage Leopard 2A6 tanks due to its advanced high-explosive anti-tank warhead. Specifically designed to neutralize formidable military targets like tanks, this warhead boasts the ability to penetrate thick layers of armor. Drawing inspiration from anti-tank guided missiles or ATGM, the warhead of the Zala Lancet-3 operates by detonating prior to reaching its target and subsequently fire a projectile that penetrates the target’s armor. This capacity is facilitated by the impressive speed of the Zala Lancet-3 drone, which can reach up to 186 mph during a dive towards the body of a Leopard 2A6 tank. With its high explosive fragmentation and thermobaric warhead, the Zala Lancet-3 drone delivers a devastating impact, effectively penetrating the tank's armor and inflicting severe damage.
Mirrored - Military TV