Welcome To Proverbs Club.Extracting Wealth From The Poor Is Counter-Productive.
Proverbs 28:8 (NIV).
8) Whoever increases wealth
by taking interest or profit from the poor
amasses it for another,
who will be kind to the poor.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Profiting on the backs of the poor
causes the funds to be sent
to those who help the poor.
