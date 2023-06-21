Geoengineering Watch Global Alert News, June 17, 2023, # 410 ( Dane Wigington )

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
First published at 23:13 UTC on June 17th, 2023.
Geoengineering Watch
Geoengineering Watch
https://www.GeoengineeringWatch.org
TO READ OR POST COMMENTS ON THIS VIDEO, PLEASE GO DIRECTLY TO THE ARTICLE: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/geoengineering-watch-global-alert-news-june-17-2023-410/
Physicists have now officially "predicted" that Earth will become a "chaotic" world with "dire consequences". Have the so called experts acknowledged climate engineering operations yet? No. Fresh snow in Utah while the Texas coast hits heat index temperatures of over 120F. Summer snow is also in the forecast for portions of Western Canada where record high temperatures and wildfires have raged for weeks. What's wrong with this picture? Another group of "experts' has just authored a report stating "geoengineering is shockingly inexpensive". They further suggest that we should "embrace" geoengineering and put aside our "unfounded" fears. Welcome to the planetary asylum, how long till impact?
All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard.
Dane Wigington
