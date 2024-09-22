Ted Wilson, Ganoune Diop, & Mark Finley Fulfill Ellen White's Dream. Jesuits Infiltrate SDA Church

Ellen White: Do Not Use My Writings In The Pulpit. Midnight Cry & Loud Cry Preachers Use Bible Only

I dreamed that I was in Battle Creek looking out from the side glass at the door and saw a company marching up to the house, two and two. They looked stern and determined. I knew them well and turned to open the parlor door to receive them, but thought I would look again. The scene was changed. The company now presented the appearance of a Catholic procession. One bore in his hand a cross, another a reed. And as they approached, the one carrying a reed made a circle around the house, saying three times: "This house is proscribed. The goods must be confiscated. They have spoken against our holy order." Terror seized me, and I ran through the house, out of the north door, and found myself in the midst of a company, some of whom I knew, but I dared not speak a word to them for fear of being betrayed. I tried to seek a retired spot where I might weep and pray without meeting eager, inquisitive eyes wherever I turned. I repeated frequently: "If I could only understand this! If they will tell me what I have said or what I have done!" 1T. 577.2





The enemy of souls has sought to bring in the supposition that a great reformation was to take place among Seventh-day Adventists, and that this reformation would consist in giving up the doctrines which stand as the pillars of our faith, and engaging in a process of reorganization. Were this reformation to take place, what would result? The principles of truth that God in His wisdom has given to the remnant church, would be discarded. Our religion would be changed. The fundamental principles that have sustained the work for the last fifty years would be accounted as error. A new organization would be established. Books of a new order would be written. A system of intellectual philosophy would be introduced. The founders of this system would go into the cities, and do a wonderful work. The Sabbath of course, would be lightly regarded, as also the God who created it. Nothing would be allowed to stand in the way of the new movement. The leaders would teach that virtue is better than vice, but God being removed, they would place their dependence on human power, which, without God, is worthless. Their foundation would be built on the sand, and storm and tempest would sweep away the structure. 1SM 204.2





In the first part of the dream, a female church elder of an SDA church told me of the three black outside the church, wearing white shirts with black stripes and using the black-colored truck bed to baptize. It was daylight outside, without a cloud in the sky. The truck bed is attached to a fully functioning truck. The water appeared to be transparent, but I did not see anyone being baptized.





The next part of the dream, I visited another SDA church. I decided to sit down on the right pew side. I saw ahead of me a wooden coffin with finishing filled with water that they use for baptism. The church had blue-gray carpet. The coffin was propped up. The water was clear, but I do not see anyone being baptized.





In the last part, I was instructed in the dream to tell David House about these two SDA baptisms.





Ganoune Diop, PhD, is the Director of the Public Affairs and Religious Liberty Department (PARL) at the Seventh-day Adventist Church world headquarters in Silver Spring, Maryland, where he was formerly director of the United Nations Relations and of the Five World Religions and Philosophies Study Centers (Hinduism, Buddhism, Judaism, Islam, Secularism and Postmodernism). He holds many ecumenical and interreligious leadership positions, including as a member of the Religions for Peace Advisory Council and Secretary General of the International Religious Liberty Association. He regularly trains leaders in capacity building on peace, justice, and human rights: the pillars of the United Nations. He has received numerous honors and awards including, in 2020, as one of four recipients of the Charles Elliott Weniger Society Award of Excellence, Loma Linda University. Dr. Diop is an ordained Seventh-day Adventist minister, and has served as a local church pastor.





Pope in multi-faith Singapore says ‘all religions are a path to God’





