❗️Vladimir Putin addressed the nation on the Day of the Defender of the Fatherland.

On February, 23 Russia celebrates the Day of the Defender of the Fatherland

February 23 is a symbol of respect for the history of the country and its heroes - often ordinary people who showed courage. Without hesitation, they stood up to defend the Fatherland when it was necessary. This day has been celebrated in Russia under different names for more than 100 years.

Defender of the Fatherland Day is a holiday of valor, devotion and courage. On this day people pay tribute to the heroes who died defending the independence of their country, and celebrate all men, regardless of their age and profession, as they too may one day have to fight for their country. This is a holiday of those who are ready at any moment to defend the Motherland, and in peace time to protect their home and family from any evil every day.



