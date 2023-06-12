Information War Special Report: With Cyber Warfare Expert Kevin Michelizzi ( Part 2 )

Feature Interview with Information Warfare Expert Kevin Michelizzi ( Part 2 ) Maverick News.

In this second part of our information warfare special report, cybersecurity and information warfare expert Kevin Michelizzi looks at the techniques used by government to manipulate the public and its impact on our democracy. Michellizzi looks at the upcoming Presidential election, and comments on todayś escalating culture war and how information warfare is being used to influence public opinion with cultural issues.





