29c Where are thoughts go
prayersradio
prayersradio
1 follower
9 views • 3 months ago

00:00 Exploring the nature and evolution of our thoughts.

00:21 The subjective mind influences our thoughts below conscious awareness.

00:37 Thoughts transform into memories through the subjective mind.

00:57 Memories arise as mental impressions surface in the conscious mind.

01:11 The brain is central to memory and instinctual behavior.

01:27 Instincts drive unconscious body functions and influence our identity.

01:41 Automatic bodily functions are inherent to our nature.

01:56 The unconscious mind manages bodily functions effortlessly.


Where are thoughts go, As we watch the processes of thought we find that we think consciously, and we also find that something happens to our thoughts after we have thought them; for instance, they become memory. This proves that we have a deeper aspect of mind, which is called subjective, lying just below the threshold of the conscious. This subjective mind is the place where our thoughts go and from whence they eventually return to us again as memory. Observation proves this to be true; for it always happens this way. Observation has proven that the subjective mind is the seat of memory and that it contains mental pictures, or impressions, of all that has ever happened to the individual. As these mental impressions come to the surface of the conscious mind they are called memories. Moreover observation has shown that the subjective mind is the builder of the body. It has proven that it is not only the seat of memory; it is also the avenue through which Instinctive Man works. We mean by Instinctive Man that part of the individual which came with him when he was born,, that inner something which makes him what he is. For instance, we do not have to consciously think to make the body function; so we say that the inner, or the Instinctive, Man, does this for us. This is true of most of the functions of the body; they appear to be automatic; they came with us and are nature s way o f working through us. So we say that in the unconscious or the sub-conscious or the subjective, there is a silent process forever working away and always doing its duty, carrying on all of the unconscious activities of the body without effort on our part. ,, Ernest Holmes,. The Science of Mind complete edition page 29 c,. Where are thoughts go,,, Red by Rich Jarvis RScP of prayersradio.com.


Keywords
spiritualprayerhelpholmescslnon denominationalscience of mindcenters for spiritual living
Chapters

