💥🇺🇦 The “Azov” unit arrived on the Dobropolye front — and was immediately hit by Russian drones.

Last night, Ukraine’s 1st National Guard Corps “Azov” boasted about carrying out actions that allegedly inflicted “significant losses” on Russian forces near Krasnoarmeysk [Pokrovsk]. The Ukrainian General Staff’s spokesman also claimed that this corps, alongside other units, had supposedly “stabilized” the situation in the Dobropolye sector.

In reality, Russian drone operators tracked their movements without pause, striking them with FPV drones before they could even establish positions on the front line. The footage shows clearly how “Azov” really “stabilized” the front: some fighters never made it into their dugouts, while others were prevented from reaching their positions at all.