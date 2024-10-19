Courage Truth Freedom Appeal

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is an unashamed appeal to listeners to support the spread of Marian Vagner's story. He is a worthy hero. Marian's son Andrew makes this appeal (in the video), a call to action, a call to share the website (he is holding up) and the values it espouses: Courage, Truth and Freedom. The website has much to say about how Marian as a child hero in German occupied Poland defied death many times, only to be murdered by modern hospital "standard of care" protocols. The legacy that represents people like Marian have to be kindled and nurtured for future generations, and be a blessing to those who become a part of the movement.