Nick Fuentes explains the history of power and how those who mastered the technologies of their time achieved power.

The aristocracy of old succeeded because they were trained from birth to ride horses. Those who had the best calvary succeeded.

To succeed in our age, we need to operate like an intelligence operation.

Compare this to #PatriotFront who are like, " DURRR wEre goNnA drEsS uP in cosTumEs aNd mArCH aRounD liKe itS the 30s! 🤤🤤🤤"

https://archive.ph/KNhV0





Cozy.tv: https://cozy.tv/nick

Telegram: https://t.me/nickjfuentes

Cozy.tv Telegram: http://t.me/cozytvofficial

America First HQ Telegram: http://t.me/AmericaFirstHQ

AF Clips Telegram: https://t.me/AFClips3

Website: https://nicholasjfuentes.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-661227

Gab: https://gab.com/realnickjfuentes

Periscope: https://pscp.tv/NickJFuentes

AFPAC: https://afpac.events

America First Foundation: https://americafirstfoundation.org

Cozy TV America First Foundation: http://Cozy.tv/AFF