© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nick Fuentes explains the history of power and how those who mastered the technologies of their time achieved power.
The aristocracy of old succeeded because they were trained from birth to ride horses. Those who had the best calvary succeeded.
To succeed in our age, we need to operate like an intelligence operation.
Compare this to #PatriotFront who are like, " DURRR wEre goNnA drEsS uP in cosTumEs aNd mArCH aRounD liKe itS the 30s! 🤤🤤🤤"
Cozy.tv: https://cozy.tv/nick
Telegram: https://t.me/nickjfuentes
Cozy.tv Telegram: http://t.me/cozytvofficial
America First HQ Telegram: http://t.me/AmericaFirstHQ
AF Clips Telegram: https://t.me/AFClips3
Website: https://nicholasjfuentes.com
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-661227
Gab: https://gab.com/realnickjfuentes
Periscope: https://pscp.tv/NickJFuentes
AFPAC: https://afpac.events
America First Foundation: https://americafirstfoundation.org
Cozy TV America First Foundation: http://Cozy.tv/AFF