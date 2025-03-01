Zelensky Tossed from the Whtie House

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
February 28, 2025 - Watch as we discuss this unbelievable exchange between Trump and Zelensky--who left without a peace deal. Worst diplomacy ever! Time for prayer!
Watch my segment with Kristi Leigh. We talk about DOGE, big cuts, and strange things in Intelligence
Follow me on X and Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/prayingcitizen
To support our work, or get the newsletter, go to:
LoriColley.substack.com
Lori’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. Subscribe for free to receive new posts. Or consider supporting my work with an $8 per month paid subscription.