Britain to house 500 Illegals on giant floating barge…

First look aboard the Bibby Stockholm asylum seeker barge.

The barge will accommodate more than 500 asylum seekers while their claims are processed - the first vessel of its kind to do so in the UK.



The barge is three storeys high and as long as a football field; it has 222 rooms and will house asylum seekers for the next 18 months.

When the asylum seekers first arrive, they will receive an induction pack before being given a room key and a security card when they board the vessel.

The security card will scan the asylum seekers in and out and will allow staff to know who is on board.