Part 2: Forbidden Words

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
And all Nations traded with her SwiSS Nazi-Templar banks, and all nations traded with her powerful and ruthless SwiSS pharmaceutical companies.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4s-D5H7iQ1A
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lIc4UXlAGiQ
https://www.brighteon.com/638607dd-2f47-4bf0-b962-9fb35e50e556
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Zjra-V5kjA&t=31s
https://www.novartis.com/news/media-releases/novartis-sell-its-roche-stake-bilateral-transaction-roche
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_military_expenditures
https://take-profit.org/en/statistics/military-expenditure/switzerland/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vladimir_Zelenko
https://www.youtube.com/@DrDrew/search
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mbMX6CdFLuY
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=dr+zelenko+murdered
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lIc4UXlAGiQ&t=29s