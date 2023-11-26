BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why Isn't Hiroshima a Nuclear Wasteland like Chernobyl?
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
366 views • 11/26/2023

Two Bit da Vinci


Nov 25, 2023


Hiroshima: Thanks DeleteMe for sponsoring this video! Protect your online Info Today! https://JoinDeleteMe.com/TwoBitDavinci


I've often wondered, why different nuclear disasters in history have had some different outcomes. Chernobyl is still deserted and uninhabitable for thousands of years, while Hiroshima and Nagasaki are beautiful thriving Metropolises. But why? What happened in these disasters that have lead to such different outcomes all these years later? The engineer in me just had to figure this out, so I got digging. Let's Figure this out together!



Chapters

0:00 - Introduction

0:30 - History of the Bombs

2:00 - Chernobyl: What Happened

5:00 - The Difference

7:10 - Nuclear Fission

8:00 - The differences

11:50 - Quantities


two bit da vinci,hiroshima bomb,nuclear bomb,Why Isn't Hiroshima a NUCLEAR WASTELAND?,hiroshima and nagasaki vs chernobyl,hiroshima vs chernobyl,hiroshima vs chernobyl radiation,why isnt hiroshima a wasteland,why isnt hiroshima a nuclear wasteland reaction,why is chernobyl still radioactive but hiroshima is not,why is chernobyl dangerous,why is chernobyl radioactive,why chernobyl is still,why chernobyl is still a problem,why is chernobyl still radioactive


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GZQUvfJcbhk

Keywords
radiationradioactivechernobylhiroshimanucleardangerousbombsdisastersnagasakifissionwastelandtwo bit da vincithe differencequantities
