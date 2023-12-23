Did REPUBLICANS just vote to 'THROW AWAY the 4th Amendment'!

Glenn Beck
The House of Representatives recently voted FOR an extension of FISA Section 702, which allows for the warrantless surveillance of American citizens in certain cases. But this wasn't a Democratic effort. 147 Republicans voted for it along with most of the Democrats. Glenn speaks with one of the Republicans who opposed the extension, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), who believes Congress just "threw away the 4th Amendment." Rep. Massie explains the dirty tricks that the House used to pass the extension, including tying it to a defense package and giving legislators a "false choice" to either pass it or doom the world. So, is there any hope that this can be fixed?
