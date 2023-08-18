BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How do Globalists Plan to Remove the Dollar? Simple, War
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2342 followers
266 views • 08/18/2023

A one world government can not happen until America is destroyed. For a new world power to rise, the old one must fall away. That is a fact that will not change. How will this happen? Watch the video for more.


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.


Video Sources:

1. Bannon’s War Room - Dave Brat: what the past 500 years of world powers had in common when they lost currency dominance

https://rumble.com/v31meyk-dave-brat-us-squandering-precious-resources-lost-track-of-real-economy.html


2. @LATAMforTRUMP - Mike Pence receives the Masonic salute and the silver coin, sealed treason? This is right after he certified the stolen election.

https://twitter.com/LATAMforTRUMP/status/1347187284077146115?s=20


3. RealClearPolitics.com - Tucker Carlson To Mike Pence: America Is Falling Apart And Your Concern Is Ukraine Doesn't Have Enough Tanks?

https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2023/07/14/tucker_carlson_to_mike_pence_america_is_falling_apart_and_youre_concerned_ukraine_doesnt_have_enough_tanks.html


4. PBS NewsHour - WATCH: Trump puts Pence in charge of novel coronavirus response

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_SOWpm50ks0


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

