Flyover Conservatives Show - DR. BRYAN ARDIS FOLLOW-UP - The Questions YOU Had for Him - What you Don't Know about Nicotine could KILL YOU! - 5-04-2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.live
TO WATCH ALL FULL INTERVIEWS -
https://subsplash.com/flyoverconservatives/media/ms/+g6yhgjx
Watch the First Interview: https://rumble.com/v4pj99x-the-flyover-conservatives-show.html
Dr. Bryan Ardis:
WEBSITE: https://thedrardisshow.com
TELEGRAM: https://t.me/thedrardisshow
For LIFE-SAVING Information about the Vaccine, - Text VAX to 40509
(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)