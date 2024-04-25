Normalization of War - What's Up! Preview with Gregg Braden, John Petersen

Gregg and John talk about having grown up during the cold war, and the threat of nuclear war. Yet now, on media, we're being shown public service ads about what to do in the event of nuclear war; it's being normalized. What does it do to individuals?

With Gregg Braden and John Petersen. Like, subscribe, and share the ❤️

Visit us at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/premium/ and sign up for a free membership. We’ll notify you when more content is released. See you there!

Full episode available to premium members here: https://arlingtoninstitute.org/premium-whats-up-the-normalization-of-war/