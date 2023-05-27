Beetle Adventure Racing! (1999, N64)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Beetle Adventure Racing! is a racing game developed by Paradigm Entertainment and EA Canada, and published by Electronic Arts. It was only released in North America and Europe. A modified version of the game came out in Australia under the name HSV Adventure Racing where the Beetle models where replaced with HSV VT models.
The game has a tie-in with Volkswagen's New Beetle and only features New Beetle models to ride. The game is an arcade racer. You can play a single race or a championship in single player mode.