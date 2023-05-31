Tom Renz | Are the Vaccines Permanently Altering Our DNA?

Rest assured, there will be more pandemics, The Who has already told us to get ready for the next round. If people go back to sleep now and pretend nothing is happening, meanwhile The Who is pushing legislation and working with the WEF on the next big event, we are doomed. New information has come out regarding Jaime Foxx and his "medical issue," being a vaccine caused blood clot in his brain. Dr. Joseph Mercola shares breaking research that 30% of vaccines were found to be "contaminated" with simian virus (SV40). #COVID #DNA #mRNA #VaccineInjury #DiedSuddenly #InformedConsent #Truth #TheWHO #Pandemic #TheTomRenzShow #RenzRants

Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: **https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/

