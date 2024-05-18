GLENN BECK | Is THIS How the Government Will CRACK DOWN on Dissent? "Every warning light in me is flashing red," Glenn warns. As government agencies like the FBI and DHS warn of a rise in extremism, Glenn warns that THEY are the ones creating it.





Whether they're foreign-born extremists, that our government is allowing to flood across our open border, or supposed home-grown extremists, which our government seems focused on, Glenn believes this might not end well.





Will America face an attack in the near future? Will the government use an attack to paint half the country as "extremists," as it is already trying to do? While real criminals are being let off the hook, Glenn tells the story of a woman in Portland, Oregon, who got a harsher sentence than any BLM rioter for committing the "hate crime" of misgendering and confronting a trans person who was trying to use the women's bathroom.





So, how long do we have before the crackdown on dissenters really begins?





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL





► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn